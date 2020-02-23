UrduPoint.com
Ruler Of Sharjah Honours Winners Of 'Sultan Award For Celebrating The Spirit Of Youth'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 12:30 AM

Ruler of Sharjah honours winners of 'Sultan Award for Celebrating the Spirit of Youth'

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, said that the Sheikh Sultan Award for Celebrating the Spirit of Youth covers various aspects of community service and reflects the key role played by youth in upholding the stability of society, accomplishing its development and delivering its future.

This came during a speech made by H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan at a ceremony honoring the winners of the second edition of the Sheikh Sultan Award for Celebrating the Spirit of Youth", which was held this evening at Al-Badi Al-Amir Palace.

His Highness pointed out that the award is aimed at achieving a myriad of values and objectives that Sharjah has worked on for many years to instill among youth.

"Youth represent the essence of society itself who will take up the lead in upholding the nation's core values ​​and preserving its gains at all levels," he added.

