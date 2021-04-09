UrduPoint.com
Ruler Of Sharjah Inaugurates Breakwater Project In Kalba

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Apr, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated Friday afternoon, the Kalba Breakwater project, located on the beach of the city of Kalba.

A 3,623 metres high, 400 metres away from the land line, the four-breakwater project is designed to protect the Kalba beach from hurricanes and seasonal storms.

After giving the go-ahead for commencing work, His Highness watched, via live broadcast, the maiden construction works of the breakwater, which included laying the first rocks.

Engineer Salah Butti Obaid Bin Butti Al Muhairi, Advisor of Sharjah Planning and Survey Department, briefed His Highness about the stages of execution, and the key technical and construction- related measures.

His Highness directed the necessity of implementing the project in accordance with the best environmentally friendly standards and procedures.

The breakwater project will be built in a manner that preserves the beauty of the beach and the surrounding ecological life. The lower width of the breakwater will be 36 metres while the upper is 20 metres; it will include rock revetment protecting the backshore, weighing from 2 to 4 tonnes, in addition to an armour layer for protection weighing 1000 kg.

