Ruler of Sharjah inspects development projects in Kalba

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jan, 2021) SHARJAH, 19th January 2021 (WAM) - H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Tuesday morning, inspected a number of development and tourism projects in the Wadi Al-Hilu and Al Ghail Dam in Kalba city.

His Highness’s inspection tour comes within the framework of His Highness’s keenness to personally review the progress work of a number of projects that he had directed during his previous visits to the city, which contribute to the development of the region’s infrastructure, as well as the tourism facilities in the region.

The Ruler of Sharjah, began his tour by inspecting the Jabal al-Kitab resthouse project, being constructed 950 above sea level in Kalba, and linked to the city of Kalba through the Wadi Al-Hilu tunnel and the Sharjah-Kalba road.

His Highness was breifed from Salah Bin Butti Al Muhairi about the project, which aims to connect five mountain peaks to each other through a set of roads and paths, contributing in provide a unique and distinctive experience to the public. The project, being designed to preserve the nature of the mountain environment to meet the need of the people, will be developed in several phases.

The project also includes in its upcoming stages about 1,000 residential villas that were designed in line with the nature of the mountain site , providing distinct view of the coast of the city of Kalba and the valleys surrounding the project with the development of community services required for the residents.

The project will also include a five-star tourist hotel with a capacity of 80 rooms, with distinctive hotel services.

Then, His Highness went to inspect the proposed place for establishing honey reserves in Wadi Al Shua on the Kalba, Wadi Al-Hilu road, which extends over an area of 1300 meters * 300 meters. His Highness directed to develop it and enhance the intensification of densify trees and agricultural production around it.

After that, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, inspected also the progress of work in the Al Hafiya rest house, which is located next to the new Al Hayar tunnel, including various service facilities such as a mosque, restaurants and public service buildings Concluding the visit to the city of Kalba, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah inspected also the Al Ghail Dam resting project, which overlooks a natural water body.

The project is divided into 3 sections, including the rest area, which consists of different services and facilities that serve the public’s needs, trailer parks, and the mountain hiking trail.

Representing a quantum leap for the development of the city, these projects will not only be an environmental tourism projects, but will also serve community members by providing appropriate job opportunities, introducing their cultural and literary treasures, and marketing their local products as a great source of income.