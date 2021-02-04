Ruler of Sharjah inspects models of student housing buildings at Al Qasimia University

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Feb, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and President of Al Qasimia University (AQU) today inspected the proposed models for the buildings of the fourth wing of the University student dormitories, and the plans for the sports activities affiliated to it.

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan toured the buildings, accompanied by Ali bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, Chairman of Sharjah Directorate of Public Works (SDPW) and several engineers in charge of the project.

The Sharjah Ruler directed the creation of internal divisions of rooms and corridors, in which one room can accommodate only two students, to ensure privacy.

This complies with the prevention and safety measures in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic, along with the highest level of comfort for students.

Al Suwaidi also briefed the Ruler of Sharjah on plans for recreational, sports and service facilities for students, including football, volleyball and basketball fields, walking and running tracks, and open spaces for practising various other physical sports.

The President of AQU ordered that such facilities be available near the hostels, which will allow students to visit them without trouble while directing the authorities to ensure the immediate completion of all projects.