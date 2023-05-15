Ruler of Sharjah issues Emiri Decree to establish Board of Directors for Sharjah Book Authority

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th May, 2023) SHARJAH, 15th May, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri Decree announcing the appointment of a new Board of Directors for the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), which is set to embark on a new chapter of growth and development.

The formation of the new Board is part of a broader initiative to enhance the organisation's administrative and structural frameworks, with a view to furthering its reach and impact. Through the introduction of more formalised procedures and enhanced oversight, the Board aims to increase the effectiveness of the SBA and drive its expansion through the development of strategic partnerships.

In addition to overseeing the SBA's daily operations, the Board will ensure that the organisation's strategic objectives align with the expectations of internal and external stakeholders.

Chaired by Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, the Board's founding members comprise a diverse range of individuals from the UAE's business and publishing communities. Each member brings unique expertise and perspectives to their role in support of the SBA's mission to transform the world through the power of the written word.

The local UAE appointees to the board are Ahmed Al Ameri, CEO of the Sharjah Book Authority, Sheikh Majid Al Mualla, Emirates Airlines Divisional Senior Vice President (DSVP) for International Affairs, Abdulaziz Taryam, CEO, Advisor and General Manager of Etisalat – Northern Emirates, Abdulla Al Owais, Chairman of the Department of Culture, Rashid Al Kous, Executive Director of the Emirates Publishers Association (EPA), Marwa Al Aqroubi, Executive Director of the House of Wisdom and President of the UAE Board on Books for Young People (UAEBBY) and Dr Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage.

Joining the local appointees to the board are a number of established international publishing figures. With wide-ranging knowledge and industry insights, these appointees will help build on the great achievements of the SBA, taking the organisation to even greater levels of success. The international members of the board are John Ingram, Chairman of Ingram Content Group, Youngsuk 'YS' Chi, Chairman of Elsevier, Markus Dohle, Executive Vice President of the PEN America Board of Trustees, and Gaurav Shrinagesh, CEO India and South East Asia and Member Global Executive Committee, Penguin Random House.

Speaking on the initiative, Chair of the Board Bodour Al Qasimi said, “The Sharjah Book Authority has played an instrumental role in highlighting Sharjah’s position as a touchstone for culture, and I am proud to see how its work has empowered the growth of reading culture both in the UAE, regionally and internationally. It gives me enormous pleasure to continue this effort as the Sharjah Book Authority takes greater strides towards achieving our exciting vision for the future. With the support of the newly-established board, which is composed of industry leaders of the highest calibre, I have no doubt that our successful work transforming the world through the power of the written word will only continue.”

In addition to the individual roles and duties, the board will have overarching, collective responsibilities to support the SBA in enhancing its global credibility, developing marketing outreach and partnership, and ensuring its financial sustainability.