Ruler Of Sharjah Launches Mountain Farming Initiative

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 10:30 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Oct, 2020) SHARJAH, 15th October 2020 (WAM) - H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, launched Thursday morning, a qualitative environmental initiative represented in planting a number of mountains located on Sharjah-Khorfakkan Road with several kinds of long-living trees that are commensurate with the prevailing nature of that region.

The initiative aims to preserve the environment, ensure its biodiversity, and revive some areas and planting them with varieties of trees and plants that are compatible with their natural components.

His Highness's environmental initiatives have contributed to the preservation of a large number of endangered plants and animals, and their resettlement in their original natural habitats.

After the inauguration, H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah planted seedlings of several long–living trees such as Fig, Emirati Fig, Myrtle and Boswellia carteri, and directed each mountain be named after the Names of the trees planted there.

