Ruler of Sharjah offers condolences to Saudi King on death of Saudi Prince

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jan, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has expressed his condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the death of Prince Turki bin Nasser bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

In his message, the Sharjah Ruler asked Allah the Almighty to rest the deceased in peace and grant the Al Saud family patience and solace.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; and H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, sent similar messages of condolences to the Saudi King.