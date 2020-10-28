UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ruler Of Sharjah Opens Kalba Mall

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 09:00 PM

Ruler of Sharjah opens Kalba Mall

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated, on Wednesday, the Kalba Mall.

Unveiling the commemorative plaque to mark the official opening, H.H. toured the facilities and sections of the mall, listening to an overview of the centre’s project stages and the shops and services the mall provides to the people and visitors of the City of Kalba.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi inspected the Sharjah Cooperative Society branch before being briefed on the plans and objectives of the Kalba Mall in supporting various economic sectors, and the investment opportunities it will provide in support of the commercial sector in the city.

Sitting on an area of 22,804 square metres, close to the Mangroves Reserve, the Kalba Corniche, and government and university buildings, the Mall houses 38 shops and 10 kiosks, a cinema hall, a sports club, an entertainment area that can accommodate 600 visitors, and 318 parking spaces.

The logo of the Kalba Mall was inspired by the evergreen mangrove tree due to its environmental significance and its role in providing the appropriate environment for the reproduction of several species of living organisms.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Sheikh Saeed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Chief of the Ruler's Office in Khorfakkan; Sheikh Haitham bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Chief of the Sharjah Ruler's Office in Kalba; and Yousef Saleh Al Suwaiji, Chairman of the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority; Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, Head of Protocol and Hospitality Department, and CEO and officials from the Sharjah Cooperative Society.

Related Topics

Sports Sharjah From Government

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank reports Q3 net profit of ..

19 minutes ago

US Charg d'affaires pays homage to Quaid

2 minutes ago

Covid-19 case Ronaldo furious at missing Juventus ..

2 minutes ago

Ukraine Extends COVID-19 State of Emergency Until ..

2 minutes ago

Italy backlash widens over virus restrictions

2 minutes ago

GKMC organizes workshop on medical ethics

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.