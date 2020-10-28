Ruler of Sharjah opens Kalba Mall

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated, on Wednesday, the Kalba Mall.

Unveiling the commemorative plaque to mark the official opening, H.H. toured the facilities and sections of the mall, listening to an overview of the centre’s project stages and the shops and services the mall provides to the people and visitors of the City of Kalba.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi inspected the Sharjah Cooperative Society branch before being briefed on the plans and objectives of the Kalba Mall in supporting various economic sectors, and the investment opportunities it will provide in support of the commercial sector in the city.

Sitting on an area of 22,804 square metres, close to the Mangroves Reserve, the Kalba Corniche, and government and university buildings, the Mall houses 38 shops and 10 kiosks, a cinema hall, a sports club, an entertainment area that can accommodate 600 visitors, and 318 parking spaces.

The logo of the Kalba Mall was inspired by the evergreen mangrove tree due to its environmental significance and its role in providing the appropriate environment for the reproduction of several species of living organisms.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Sheikh Saeed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Chief of the Ruler's Office in Khorfakkan; Sheikh Haitham bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Chief of the Sharjah Ruler's Office in Kalba; and Yousef Saleh Al Suwaiji, Chairman of the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority; Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, Head of Protocol and Hospitality Department, and CEO and officials from the Sharjah Cooperative Society.