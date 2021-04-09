Ruler of Sharjah opens Sharjah Heritage Days in Kalba

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Apr, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Friday evening, opened the 18th edition of Sharjah Heritage Days (SHD) in Kalba. Themed "Cultural Heritage Brings Us Together", the event will run until April 11.

Upon arrival at the venue of the event, His Highness was welcomed with Emirati traditional songs and performances, after which His Highness, accompanied by officials, toured the various parts of the heritage area located at Khor Kalba where he was detailed by Dr. Abdul Aziz Abdul Rahman Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, about the types of participations and activities covered by the heritage days, the environments that represent the nature of the area, and the pavilions that tell stories and tales of the past, and bring to mind the rich and authentic folklore of the city of Kalba, which was built with toil by parents and grandparents.

During his tour, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah got acquainted with the participation of productive families in the city of Kalba, the pavilions of a number of government departments, the activities of the Child Village, and the programmes and activities of the Al Ayyam Theatre, which will house various performances to different members of the community throughout the days of the festival. His Highness also viewed a number of shows presented by several countries participating in Sharjah Heritage Days.

Present at the inauguration were Sheikh Saeed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Head of the Ruler's Office in Khorfakkan; Sheikh Haitham bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Head of the Ruler's Office in Kalba City; and a number of senior officials and dignitaries.