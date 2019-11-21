UrduPoint.com
Ruler Of Sharjah Receives Delegation From LandScape Magazine

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 07:45 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Nov, 2019) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Thursday morning received a delegation from LandScape Magazine, which specialises in landscape architecture and urban development, at the Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi Centre, Al Darah.

The Ruler of Sharjah has repeatedly stressed Sharjah’s keenness to ensure all its projects are in accordance with environment-friendly standards and specifications.

During the meeting, Dr. Sheikh Sultan and the delegation discussed a number of topics related to engineering and caring for nature, highlighting the importance of various urban projects.

The delegation briefed the Ruler of Sharjah on the most important scientific and engineering topics covered by the magazine in its monthly publications, and lauded the distinctive urban development of the emirate of Sharjah, which reflects its cultural and scientific development.

At the end of the meeting, Dr. Sheikh Sultan received an award for his contribution to the development of Sharjah, from the delegation. The award was launched by the magazine to honour important personalities for their contribution to developing landscape architecture, the best possible use of land, and civilian developments.

