Ruler of Sharjah receives letter of condolences from Armenian President

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jul, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah has received a letter of condolences from President of Armenia, Armen Sarkissian.

In the letter, Sarkissian expressed his sincere sympathies to the Sharjah Ruler on the death of the late Sheikh Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, who was the Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, wishing the Al Qasimi family patience and solace.