Ruler of Sharjah visits Al Badayer, Al Faya retreats

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Mar, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, visited Al Faya Retreat nestled in the heart of the Mleiha desert and the Al Badayer Retreat situated in the Al Badayer desert, today.

The two retreats are part of the "Sharjah Collection" – the luxury hospitality brand of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority, Shurooq, managed by "Mysk by Shaza".

During his visit to the Al Faya Retreat, Dr. Sheikh Sultan was introduced to all the modern and cultural elements infused into the one-of-its-kind luxury destination.

Originally built in the 1960s as two stone buildings, one of which was a medical centre and the second a store near one of the oldest and most important fuelling stations in Sharjah and the UAE for local commuters, the Al Faya Retreat was restored using elements that reflect the general nature of the desert environment.

Its floor-to-ceiling windows allow visitors to enjoy stargazing at night.

Al Faya Retreat symbolises one of the most unique and authentic hospitality experiences to guests looking to learn about Emirati heritage and its historic culture.

The retreat is located near the Fossil Rock and is a 10-minute drive away from the Mleiha Archaeological and Eco-tourism project, another destination developed by Shurooq.

The Ruler of Sharjah also visited the Al Badayer Retreat, where he was introduced to the full range of world-class services offered.

The design of the Al Badayer Retreat is inspired by the UAE heritage, and offers visitors access to a unique tourism experience in the heart of the desert in the Sharjah central region.