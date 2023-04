Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain accepts Ramadan greetings from Crown Prince of Fujairah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, Monday received H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah who came to extend Ramadan greetings, in the presence of H.

H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain.

A number of sheikhs, heads of departments and top officials attended the reception.