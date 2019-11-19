Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain condoles death of Sultan bin Zayed

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Nov, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has mourned the death of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President's Representative, who passed away today.

Sheikh Saud extended heart-felt condolences to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Al Nahyan's Family, and the UAE people.