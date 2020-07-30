Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jul, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has sent a cable of congratulations to King Mohammed VI of Morocco on the occasion of the Throne Day.

H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, dispatched a similar cable to the Moroccan King.