Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain congratulates new Sultan of Oman

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jan, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has sent a message of congratulations to Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said who was sworn-in as the Sultan of Oman on Saturday.

H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, also sent a congratulatory message to the Sultan, on the occasion.