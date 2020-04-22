UrduPoint.com
Ruler Of Umm Al Qaiwain Pardons Number Of Prisoners Ahead Of Ramadan

Wed 22nd April 2020

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain pardons number of prisoners ahead of Ramadan

UMM AL QUWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Apr, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain has ordered the release of a number of prisoners, serving various jail sentences in punitive and corrective institutions in the emirate, on the occasion of Ramadan.

The move comes as part of Sheikh Saud’s keenness to give pardoned inmates an opportunity to start a new life and ease the suffering of their families.

