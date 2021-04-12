Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain pardons prisoners ahead of Ramadan

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has ordered the release of a number of prisoners, who showed good conduct, from punitive and corrective institutions in the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain, on the advent of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Sheikh Saud expressed his sincere wishes to see the released prisoners take the opportunity to start a new life and become productive members of society.