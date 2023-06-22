Open Menu

Ruler Of Umm Al Qaiwain Pardons Prisoners Ahead Of Eid Al Adha

Muhammad Irfan Published June 22, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain pardons prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jun, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has pardoned a number of prisoners from punitive and corrective institutions in the Emirate of Umm Al Qaiwain on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.

The Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain expressed his best wishes to the prisoners and his hopes that they will use this opportunity to integrate positively back into society.

This step comes as part of Sheikh Saud’s efforts to allow pardoned inmates to start a new life and bring about joy to their families during the Eid festivity.

