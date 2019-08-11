Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sheikh Zayed Mosque

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, today performed Eid Al Adha prayer at Sheikh Zayed Mosque here.

Performing the prayer along with H.H. Sheikh Saud were H.H.

Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain along with a number of sheikhs, top officials and members of the Arab and Islamic communities in Umm Al Qaiwain.

Following the prayer, H.H. Sheikh Saud exchanged Eid greetings with well-wishers who prayed for further stability and security to the UAE and other Arab and Islamic nations.