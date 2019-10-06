UrduPoint.com
Ruler Of Umm Al Qaiwain Receives Chief Minister Of Kerala

Sun 06th October 2019 | 07:00 PM

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain receives Chief Minister of Kerala

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, and Pinarayi Vijayan, Chief Minister of the Indian State Kerala, discussed the prospects for advancing bilateral relations.

This came as H.H. Sheikh Saud received the guest in the presence of H.H.

Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, and the Indian chief minister's accompanying delegation, with the two sides underlining the long-standing relations between UAE and India.

Vijayan lauded the welfare and care enjoyed by the Indian community in the UAE, and presented a commemorative shield to H.H. Sheikh Saud who hosted a luncheon in honour of the Indian chief minister and his accompanying delegation.

Attending the meeting were a number of key officials in the emirate.

