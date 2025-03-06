Ruler Of Umm Al Qaiwain Receives Ramadan Well-wishers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2025 | 12:45 AM
UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Mar, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, received well-wishers on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan at his palace this evening, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain.
Sheikh Saud accepted congratulations and best wishes from sheikhs, citizens, members of Arab, Islamic and foreign communities in the UAE, as well as businessmen, bank executives and representatives of companies operating in the country.
The well-wishers expressed their sincere congratulations to Sheikh Saud on the advent of Ramadan, praying to Almighty Allah to grant him good health and continued well-being and to bless the people of the UAE with prosperity and progress.
