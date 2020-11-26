Ruler of Umm Al Quwain pardons prisoners ahead of National Day

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Nov, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has ordered the release of a number of prisoners, who have demonstrated good conduct during their sentences in punitive and corrective institutions in the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain, on the occasion of the 49th National Day.

The move comes as part of Sheikh Saud's keenness to give pardoned inmates an opportunity to reintegrate into society.

The gesture is also to give released prisoners the opportunity to start a new life and ease the suffering of their families.