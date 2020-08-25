Ruler praises Fujairah Police for winning seven awards

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Aug, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has congratulated the Fujairah Police General Command for winning seven awards of the 5th edition of the Minister of Interior Award for Excellence when he received Major General Mohammed Ahmed bin Ghanim Al Kaabi, Commander-in-Chief of the Fujairah Police, and his delegation.

Sheikh Hamad said the landmark achievements of the Fujairah Police were a result of relentless efforts and cooperation of the force with their strategic partners to provide world-class services to the customers.

Major General Al Kaabi said the awards would not have been possible without the strong support of Sheikh Hamad, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, and H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior.

Lt. General Sheikh Saif honoured the winners at a ceremony in Dubai last week. The fifth edition included 50 awards in general, of which 25 were distributed as institutional and police awards, 21 in the career category, and three as external awards.