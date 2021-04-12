Rulers congratulate President, VP, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince on advent of Ramadan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2021) Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on the advent of Ramadan.

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, H.

H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, and H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, expressed their warm congratulations on the occasion and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant the UAE leaders continue good health and wellbeing, wishing more progress and prosperity to the UAE people and Arab and Muslim nations.

Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates also sent congratulatory messages to Arab and Muslim leaders on the occasion.

Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers also congratulated the UAE leaders on the advent of the holy month .