UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rulers, Crown Princes And Deputy Rulers Congratulate Khalifa, Mohammed Bin Rashid, And Mohamed Bin Zayed On Eid Al-Adha

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 04:30 PM

Rulers, Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers congratulate Khalifa, Mohammed bin Rashid, and Mohamed bin Zayed on Eid al-Adha

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jul, 2020) Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on the advent of Eid al-Adha.

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah; H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman; H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah; H.

H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain; and H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah; expressed their warm congratulations on the spectacular occasion and prayed to Allah the Almighty to grant the leaders good health and wellbeing; and more progress and prosperity to the UAE people and Arab and Muslim nations.

Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates also sent congratulatory messages to Arab and Muslim leaders on the occasion.

Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers also congratulated the UAE leaders on Eid al-Adha.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid Progress Saud Muslim Arab

Recent Stories

Pakistan can’t progress with existing NAB laws, ..

6 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Arab, Islamic leaders on ..

21 minutes ago

ADP warns of dangers posed by fireworks to safety ..

36 minutes ago

Governments must take a balance sheet approach to ..

44 minutes ago

The Shape of Future; Express Yourself With The All ..

47 minutes ago

Kremlin Refutes Claims That Russia Sends People to ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.