Rulers, crown princes congratulate President, Vice President, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince on Eid al-Fitr

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th May, 2021) Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan,His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on the advent of Eid al-Fitr.

The Rulers; Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah; Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman; Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah; and H.

H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al Qaiwain, expressed their warm congratulations on the felicitous occasion and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant the leaders wellbeing and good health, and more progress and prosperity to the UAE people and Arab and Muslim nations.

Their Highnesses the Crown princes and Deputy Rulers also congratulated the UAE leaders on the happy occasion.