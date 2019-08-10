UrduPoint.com
Rulers, Crown Princes congratulate President, VP, AD Crown Prince on Eid Al Adha

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Aug, 2019) Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan,His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai,and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on the advent of Eid Al Adha.

Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah; Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman; Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah; H.

H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al Qaiwain; and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah, expressed their warm congratulations on the spectacular occasion and prayed to Allah the Almighty to grant the leaders wellbeing and good health and more progress and prosperity to the UAE people and Arab and Muslim nations.

Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates also sent congratulatory messages to Arab and Muslim leaders on the occasion.

Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers also congratulated the UAE leaders on Eid Al Adha.

