Rulers of Ajman and UAQ perform funeral prayers on body of Sheikh Saud bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman and H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, today performed funeral prayers on the body of the late Sheikh Saud bin Abdullah bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, who passed away on Wednesday.

The funeral prayers were also performed by H.H.

Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman; H.H. Sheikh Nasser bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Deputy Ruler of Ajman, a number of Sheikhs; senior officials; heads of departments; dignitaries; Emiratis, and expatriate residents.

They also prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise and to grant patience and solace to his family.

Condolences were received at the mourning tent at Al Humaidia area.