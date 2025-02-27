- Home
Rulers Of Ajman, UAQ Perform Funeral Prayer On Body Of Sheikh Saeed Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2025 | 04:45 PM
AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, along with H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain; H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council; H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, and H.H. Sheikh Nasser bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Deputy Ruler of Ajman, performed the funeral prayer today after the Dhuhr prayer at Sheikh Zayed Mosque in the Al Jurf area on the body Sheikh Saeed bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, who passed away yesterday.
Joining Their Highnesses in the prayer were Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, other Sheikhs and officials.
After prayer, mourners laid the body of the deceased to rest and prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest the departed soul in Paradise and to grant patience and solace to his family.
