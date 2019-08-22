UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rulers Of Ajman, Umm Al Qaiwain, Ras Al-Khaimah Attend Al Majid - Al Ghurair Weddings In Dubai

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 12:15 AM

Rulers of Ajman, Umm Al Qaiwain, Ras al-Khaimah attend Al Majid - Al Ghurair weddings in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, and H.H.

Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras al-Khaimah, attended this evening a reception hosted by Juma Al Majid to celebrate the wedding of Abdullah Khalid Juma Al Majid to the daughter of Majid Saif Al Ghurair The reception, held at Juma Al Majid Majlis in Al Khwaneej Area, Dubai, was also attended by Sheikhs, dignitaries and relatives of the couple.

The rulers extended their congratulations and best wishes to the couple for a happy married life.

Related Topics

Dubai Ajman Marriage Married Rashid Saud Best

Recent Stories

University of Agriculture Faisalabad initiates mas ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab to be made exemplary province: Chief Minist ..

42 seconds ago

Yemeni Gov't Asks President to Expel UAE From Arab ..

30 minutes ago

Iran to Erase 4 Zeros From Sanctions-Battered Nati ..

32 minutes ago

Paddy varieties with good aroma, taste must be dis ..

57 minutes ago

UN to Close 22 Humanitarian Programs in Yemen in N ..

57 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.