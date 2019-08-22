Rulers of Ajman, Umm Al Qaiwain, Ras al-Khaimah attend Al Majid - Al Ghurair weddings in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, and H.H.

Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras al-Khaimah, attended this evening a reception hosted by Juma Al Majid to celebrate the wedding of Abdullah Khalid Juma Al Majid to the daughter of Majid Saif Al Ghurair The reception, held at Juma Al Majid Majlis in Al Khwaneej Area, Dubai, was also attended by Sheikhs, dignitaries and relatives of the couple.

The rulers extended their congratulations and best wishes to the couple for a happy married life.