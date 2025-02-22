Open Menu

Rulers Of Emirates Condole King Salman On Passing Of Princess Alanoud Bint Mohammed Bin Abdulaziz

Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2025 | 08:00 PM

Rulers of Emirates condole King Salman on passing of Princess Alanoud bint Mohammed bin Abdulaziz

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Feb, 2025) ABU DHABI21st February, 2025 (WAM) – Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have sent separate messages of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the passing of Princess Alanoud bint Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Saud bin Faisal Al Saud.

Their Highnesses the Rulers, Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al Qaiwain, and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah, dispatched separate cables of condolences to King Salman.

Their Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers sent similar messages of condolences to the Saudi King.

Related Topics

Ajman Sharjah Saudi Rashid Saudi Arabia Saud February

Recent Stories

Casualties in dining hall collapse in Peru

Casualties in dining hall collapse in Peru

4 seconds ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate Saudi King, Crown ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate Saudi King, Crown Prince on Founding Day

13 seconds ago
 Xposure International Film Awards 2025 honours top ..

Xposure International Film Awards 2025 honours top global filmmaking talents

18 seconds ago
 Saqr Charity and Humanitarian Foundation delivers ..

Saqr Charity and Humanitarian Foundation delivers 300 tonnes of newborn aid to G ..

26 seconds ago
 Chinese airlines report strong January growth in p ..

Chinese airlines report strong January growth in passenger capacity

37 seconds ago
 International Organization for Migration: 90% of h ..

International Organization for Migration: 90% of homes in Gaza Strip have been d ..

48 seconds ago
Rulers of Emirates condole King Salman on passing ..

Rulers of Emirates condole King Salman on passing of Princess Alanoud bint Moham ..

54 seconds ago
 Surplus in EU trade in goods for 6 quarters in a r ..

Surplus in EU trade in goods for 6 quarters in a row: Eurostat

1 minute ago
 Mahira Khan’s dance video with husband at weddin ..

Mahira Khan’s dance video with husband at wedding ceremony goes viral

3 hours ago
 Nargis Fakhri secretly ties the knot with Tony Bai ..

Nargis Fakhri secretly ties the knot with Tony Baig in Los Angeles

3 hours ago
 PM vows to take Pakistan ahead of India in terms o ..

PM vows to take Pakistan ahead of India in terms of economic stability

3 hours ago
 Dubai Gears Up for Epic Pakistan vs. India Cricket ..

Dubai Gears Up for Epic Pakistan vs. India Cricket Celebration at ICC Champions ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East