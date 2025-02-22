- Home
- Middle East
- Rulers of Emirates condole King Salman on passing of Princess Alanoud bint Mohammed bin Abdulaziz
Rulers Of Emirates Condole King Salman On Passing Of Princess Alanoud Bint Mohammed Bin Abdulaziz
Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2025 | 08:00 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Feb, 2025) ABU DHABI21st February, 2025 (WAM) – Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have sent separate messages of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the passing of Princess Alanoud bint Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Saud bin Faisal Al Saud.
Their Highnesses the Rulers, Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al Qaiwain, and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah, dispatched separate cables of condolences to King Salman.
Their Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers sent similar messages of condolences to the Saudi King.
Recent Stories
Casualties in dining hall collapse in Peru
UAE President, VPs congratulate Saudi King, Crown Prince on Founding Day
Xposure International Film Awards 2025 honours top global filmmaking talents
Saqr Charity and Humanitarian Foundation delivers 300 tonnes of newborn aid to G ..
Chinese airlines report strong January growth in passenger capacity
International Organization for Migration: 90% of homes in Gaza Strip have been d ..
Rulers of Emirates condole King Salman on passing of Princess Alanoud bint Moham ..
Surplus in EU trade in goods for 6 quarters in a row: Eurostat
Mahira Khan’s dance video with husband at wedding ceremony goes viral
Nargis Fakhri secretly ties the knot with Tony Baig in Los Angeles
PM vows to take Pakistan ahead of India in terms of economic stability
Dubai Gears Up for Epic Pakistan vs. India Cricket Celebration at ICC Champions ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Casualties in dining hall collapse in Peru4 seconds ago
-
UAE President, VPs congratulate Saudi King, Crown Prince on Founding Day13 seconds ago
-
Xposure International Film Awards 2025 honours top global filmmaking talents18 seconds ago
-
Saqr Charity and Humanitarian Foundation delivers 300 tonnes of newborn aid to Gaza as part of Opera ..26 seconds ago
-
Chinese airlines report strong January growth in passenger capacity37 seconds ago
-
Seven injured in explosion at Hawaii resort45 seconds ago
-
International Organization for Migration: 90% of homes in Gaza Strip have been destroyed48 seconds ago
-
Rulers of Emirates condole King Salman on passing of Princess Alanoud bint Mohammed bin Abdulaziz54 seconds ago
-
Surplus in EU trade in goods for 6 quarters in a row: Eurostat1 minute ago
-
Abu Dhabi University partners with UI GreenMetric to host 1st International Sustainability Leaders M ..20 hours ago
-
ADSB advances mine countermeasure naval programme with next-gen 170 m-DETECTOR vessel20 hours ago
-
NCM expects UAE to be affected by extension of low pressure, surface high pressure over next five da ..20 hours ago