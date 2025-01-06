Open Menu

Rulers Of Emirates Condole With King Of Jordan On Passing Of Princess Majda Ra’ad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 06, 2025 | 11:30 PM

EMIRATES, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jan, 2025) Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have sent messages of condolences to His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, over the passing of Princess Majda Ra’ad.

Their Highnesses the Rulers, Dr.

Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al Qaiwain, and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah, dispatched separate cables of condolences to the King of Jordan.

Their Crown Princes sent similar messages of condolences to the Jordanian King.

