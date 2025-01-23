Open Menu

Rulers Of Emirates Condole With King Salman On Passing Of Prince Abdulaziz Bin Mishal

Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Rulers of Emirates condole with King Salman on passing of Prince Abdulaziz bin Mishal

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jan, 2025) Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have sent messages of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, over the passing of HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Their Highnesses the Rulers, Dr.

Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al Qaiwain, and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah, dispatched separate cables of condolences to King Salman.

Their Crown Princes sent similar messages of condolences to the Saudi King.

Related Topics

Ajman Sharjah Saudi Rashid Saudi Arabia Saud

Recent Stories

M42 unveils new operating structure to drive innov ..

M42 unveils new operating structure to drive innovation in global healthcare

7 seconds ago
 ‘NAFIS’ supports registration process of 71,51 ..

‘NAFIS’ supports registration process of 71,510 Emiratis in private sector: ..

15 seconds ago
 Abu Dhabi Global Health Week to take place on Apri ..

Abu Dhabi Global Health Week to take place on April 15

52 seconds ago
 GCAA achieves 7 awards at Middle East & North Afri ..

GCAA achieves 7 awards at Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards

1 minute ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, US Secretary of State discuss ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, US Secretary of State discuss strategic relations over phone

1 minute ago
 Death toll in flooding, landslides in Indonesia ri ..

Death toll in flooding, landslides in Indonesia rises to 21

1 minute ago
New wildfire erupts near Los Angeles forcing mass ..

New wildfire erupts near Los Angeles forcing mass evacuations

1 minute ago
 Japan's trade deficit shrinks 44% in 2024

Japan's trade deficit shrinks 44% in 2024

2 minutes ago
 France, Germany call for European unity, bolsterin ..

France, Germany call for European unity, bolstering defence

2 minutes ago
 Rulers of Emirates condole with King Salman on pas ..

Rulers of Emirates condole with King Salman on passing of Prince Abdulaziz bin M ..

2 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group, Egyptian Ministry of Industry and ..

AD Ports Group, Egyptian Ministry of Industry and Transport sign MoU to explore ..

3 minutes ago
 MBRGI, UNICEF strengthen cooperation to support un ..

MBRGI, UNICEF strengthen cooperation to support underprivileged communities

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East