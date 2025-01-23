Rulers of Emirates condole with King Salman on passing of Prince Abdulaziz bin Mishal

- Home
Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2025 | 03:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jan, 2025) Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have sent messages of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, over the passing of HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.
Their Highnesses the Rulers, Dr.
Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al Qaiwain, and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah, dispatched separate cables of condolences to King Salman.
Their Crown Princes sent similar messages of condolences to the Saudi King.
