Rulers Of Emirates Condole With King Salman On Passing Of Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2025 | 07:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2025) Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have sent messages of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, over the passing of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.
Their Highnesses the Rulers, Sheikh Dr.
Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al Qaiwain, and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah, dispatched separate cables of condolences to King Salman.
Their Crown Princes sent similar messages of condolences to the Saudi King.
