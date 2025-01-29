Open Menu

Rulers Of Emirates Condole With King Salman On Passing Of Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2025 | 07:15 PM

Rulers of Emirates condole with King Salman on passing of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2025) Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have sent messages of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, over the passing of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Their Highnesses the Rulers, Sheikh Dr.

Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al Qaiwain, and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah, dispatched separate cables of condolences to King Salman.

Their Crown Princes sent similar messages of condolences to the Saudi King.

Related Topics

Ajman Sharjah Saudi Rashid Saudi Arabia Saud

Recent Stories

Rulers of Emirates condole with King Salman on pas ..

Rulers of Emirates condole with King Salman on passing of Prince Mohammed bin Fa ..

27 seconds ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony at ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony at Dubai Police Academy

15 minutes ago
 Chahat Fateh Ali Khan announces legal action again ..

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan announces legal action against actress, TV host Mathira

18 minutes ago
 American woman who came to Karachi for love refuse ..

American woman who came to Karachi for love refuses to return to US

29 minutes ago
 ATMS Education Group to invest AED100 mln in Unive ..

ATMS Education Group to invest AED100 mln in University of Wolverhampton Ras Al ..

30 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre launches 5th edit ..

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre launches 5th edition of Research Grants Program ..

30 minutes ago
EDGE to collaborate with Hungarian Ministry of Def ..

EDGE to collaborate with Hungarian Ministry of Defence on innovation programmes

30 minutes ago
 Fujifilm showcases its latest solutions for early ..

Fujifilm showcases its latest solutions for early detection at Arab Health 2025

30 minutes ago
 ERC launches winter aid campaign in Bangladesh

ERC launches winter aid campaign in Bangladesh

30 minutes ago
 M42 signs MoU with Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Heal ..

M42 signs MoU with Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Health on Uzbek Genome Programme

30 minutes ago
 DUBAI GAMES extends strategic partnership with DAM ..

DUBAI GAMES extends strategic partnership with DAMAC for three more years

45 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Kazakhstan foster closer ties

Pakistan, Kazakhstan foster closer ties

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East