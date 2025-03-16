Open Menu

Rulers Of Emirates Condole With Saudi King On Passing Of Princess Noura Bint Bandar Bin Mohammed

Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2025 | 01:30 AM

Rulers of Emirates condole with Saudi King on passing of Princess Noura bint Bandar bin Mohammed

EMIRATES, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Mar, 2025) Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have sent separate messages of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the passing of Princess Noura bint Bandar bin Mohammed Al Abdulrahman Al Saud.

Their Highnesses the Rulers, Sheikh Dr.

Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al Qaiwain, and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah, dispatched separate cables of condolences to King Salman.

Their Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers also sent similar messages of condolences to the Saudi King.

