- Home
- Middle East
- Rulers of Emirates condole with Saudi King on passing of Princess Noura bint Bandar bin Mohammed
Rulers Of Emirates Condole With Saudi King On Passing Of Princess Noura Bint Bandar Bin Mohammed
Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2025 | 01:30 AM
EMIRATES, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Mar, 2025) Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have sent separate messages of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the passing of Princess Noura bint Bandar bin Mohammed Al Abdulrahman Al Saud.
Their Highnesses the Rulers, Sheikh Dr.
Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al Qaiwain, and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah, dispatched separate cables of condolences to King Salman.
Their Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers also sent similar messages of condolences to the Saudi King.
Recent Stories
Rulers of Emirates condole with Saudi King on passing of Princess Noura bint Ban ..
Vehicle targeted by Israeli drone in Gaza despite ceasefire
Mansour bin Zayed joins guests of UAE President, employees of government entitie ..
Muslim Council of Elders calls for dialogue, coexistence, peace in response to r ..
Area will be affected by upper air trough: NCM
ERC distributes food baskets in Hadhramaut Governorate
Tahnoon bin Zayed to begin official visit to U.S on Monday
Stuck NASA astronauts one step closer to home after SpaceX crew-swap launch
UAE Steel Producers Committee inaugurates its new headquarters in Abu Dhabi
UAE President, VPs condole King Salman on passing of Princess Noura bint Bandar ..
UNRWA collapse will doom generation of Palestinian Children: Commissioner-Genera ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Rulers of Emirates condole with Saudi King on passing of Princess Noura bint Bandar bin Mohammed4 minutes ago
-
Vehicle targeted by Israeli drone in Gaza despite ceasefire2 hours ago
-
Mansour bin Zayed joins guests of UAE President, employees of government entities in Abu Dhabi for R ..5 hours ago
-
Muslim Council of Elders calls for dialogue, coexistence, peace in response to rhetoric of bigotry, ..6 hours ago
-
Area will be affected by upper air trough: NCM6 hours ago
-
ERC distributes food baskets in Hadhramaut Governorate6 hours ago
-
Tahnoon bin Zayed to begin official visit to U.S on Monday6 hours ago
-
Stuck NASA astronauts one step closer to home after SpaceX crew-swap launch7 hours ago
-
UAE Steel Producers Committee inaugurates its new headquarters in Abu Dhabi7 hours ago
-
Mansour bin Zayed congratulates King of Bahrain on successful launch of Bahrain’s satellite 'Al Mu ..7 hours ago
-
UAE President, VPs condole King Salman on passing of Princess Noura bint Bandar bin Mohammed7 hours ago
-
World Bank Group’s Global Digital Summit to explore cutting-edge, innovative digital solutions8 hours ago