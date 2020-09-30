Rulers of Emirates congratulate Amir of Kuwait

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2020) SHARJAH, 30th September 2020 (WAM) - Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have sent congratulatory cables to His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on his inauguration as Amir of Kuwait.

The cables were sent by H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, H.H.

Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, and H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.

Similar cables of greetings were sent to Sheikh Nawaf by Their Highnesses the Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers of the Emirates.