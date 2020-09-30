UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rulers Of Emirates Congratulate Amir Of Kuwait

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 11:00 PM

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Amir of Kuwait

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2020) SHARJAH, 30th September 2020 (WAM) - Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have sent congratulatory cables to His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on his inauguration as Amir of Kuwait.

The cables were sent by H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, H.H.

Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, and H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.

Similar cables of greetings were sent to Sheikh Nawaf by Their Highnesses the Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers of the Emirates.

Related Topics

Kuwait Ajman Sharjah Rashid Saud September 2020

Recent Stories

India announces more COVID-19 related relaxations

34 minutes ago

Ministry of Community Development promotes senior ..

34 minutes ago

Funeral prayers of victims of Motorway accident of ..

33 minutes ago

Congresswoman Warns US Military Build-Up in Poland ..

33 minutes ago

Lavrov, Borrell Stress Need for Complete Ceasefire ..

33 minutes ago

Activists face fines for trying to 'return' Africa ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.