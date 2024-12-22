- Home
Rulers Of Emirates Congratulate Emir Of Kuwait On First Anniversary Of Accession To Throne
Sumaira FH Published December 22, 2024 | 02:00 AM
EMIRATES, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2024) Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have sent messages of congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, on the first anniversary of his accession to the throne.
The messages were sent by Their Highnesses Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi of Sharjah, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al Qaiwain, and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah.
Their Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers sent similar messages of congratulations to His Highness Emir of Kuwait.
