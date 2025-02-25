Open Menu

Rulers Of Emirates Congratulate Emir Of Kuwait On National Day, Liberation Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2025 | 02:45 PM

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Kuwait on National Day, Liberation Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2025) Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have sent messages of congratulations to H.H. Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, on the occasion of his country's National Day and Liberation Day.

Their Highnesses the Rulers, Dr.

Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al Qaiwain, and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah, sent separate messages to the Kuwaiti Emir.

The Crown Princes also dispatched similar messages of congratulations to the Emir of Kuwait.

Related Topics

Kuwait Ajman Sharjah Rashid Saud

Recent Stories

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Kuwait on ..

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Kuwait on National Day, Liberation Day

18 seconds ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Toss for crucial Group ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Toss for crucial Group B match between Australia, Sou ..

3 minutes ago
 Belgium joins European alliance for nuclear energy

Belgium joins European alliance for nuclear energy

15 minutes ago
 ADX daily trading volumes up 27.5% since start of ..

ADX daily trading volumes up 27.5% since start of 2025

30 minutes ago
 EU appoints new Special Representative for Central ..

EU appoints new Special Representative for Central Asia

1 hour ago
 ADQ, Plenary Group establish infrastructure co-dev ..

ADQ, Plenary Group establish infrastructure co-development, investment platform

2 hours ago
Anthropic launches advanced AI hybrid reasoning mo ..

Anthropic launches advanced AI hybrid reasoning model

2 hours ago
 Pension payments for February to be disbursed Thur ..

Pension payments for February to be disbursed Thursday: GPSSA

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Emir of Kuwait on Nationa ..

UAE leaders congratulate Emir of Kuwait on National Day, Liberation Day

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi announces world-first thriving child ind ..

Abu Dhabi announces world-first thriving child index to advance children’s wel ..

2 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs first Supreme ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs first Supreme Committee meeting of Sheikha F ..

3 hours ago
 Mars once had ocean with sandy beaches, researcher ..

Mars once had ocean with sandy beaches, researchers say

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East