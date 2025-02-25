Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Kuwait on National Day, Liberation Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2025) Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have sent messages of congratulations to H.H. Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, on the occasion of his country's National Day and Liberation Day.

Their Highnesses the Rulers, Dr.

Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al Qaiwain, and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah, sent separate messages to the Kuwaiti Emir.

The Crown Princes also dispatched similar messages of congratulations to the Emir of Kuwait.