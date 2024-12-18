Rulers Of Emirates Congratulate Emir Of Qatar On National Day
Umer Jamshaid Published December 18, 2024 | 01:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Dec, 2024) Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have sent messages of congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, on the occasion of his country's National Day.
Their Highnesses the Rulers, Sheikh Dr.
Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al Qaiwain, and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah, sent separate congratulatory messages to the Emir of Qatar.
Their Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers also sent similar messages of congratulations.
