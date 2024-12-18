Open Menu

Rulers Of Emirates Congratulate King Of Bahrain On 25th Anniversary Of Accession To Throne

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 18, 2024 | 11:45 PM

EMIRATES, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Dec, 2024) Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have congratulated His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, on the 25th anniversary of his accession to the throne.

Their Highnesses the Rulers, Sheikh Dr.

Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al Qaiwain, and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah sent separate congratulatory messages to the Bahraini King on the occasion.

Their Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers sent similar messages of congratulations.

