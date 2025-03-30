Open Menu

Rulers Of Emirates, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers Congratulate UAE President, VPs On Eid Al-Fitr

Faizan Hashmi Published March 30, 2025 | 12:17 AM

Rulers of Emirates, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers congratulate UAE President, VPs on Eid Al-Fitr

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2025) Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, on the advent of Eid Al-Fitr.

Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al Qaiwain, and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah, expressed their warm congratulations on the felicitous occasion and prayed to God to grant the leaders wellbeing and good health, and further progress and prosperity to the UAE people and Arab and Muslim nations.

Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates also sent congratulatory messages to Arab and Muslim leaders on the occasion.

Their Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers also sent similar messages of congratulations to the UAE leaders on the happy occasion.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Ajman Sharjah Rashid Progress Saud God Muslim Arab Court

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam' ..

RAK Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam's Eid Grand Musalla

2 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed b ..

UAQ Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque

2 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Prime Minister of M ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Prime Minister of Montenegro

3 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE President, VPs, ..

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE President, VPs, Rulers on Eid Al-Fitr

3 minutes ago
 Rulers of Emirates, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers c ..

Rulers of Emirates, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers congratulate UAE President, VPs ..

3 minutes ago
 Hazza bin Zayed to offer Eid Al-Fitr prayer at She ..

Hazza bin Zayed to offer Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque

3 minutes ago
Hazza bin Zayed congratulates President, VPs, Rule ..

Hazza bin Zayed congratulates President, VPs, Rulers on Eid Al-Fitr

4 minutes ago
 Sheikha Fatima sends Eid greetings to wives of Ara ..

Sheikha Fatima sends Eid greetings to wives of Arab, Islamic leaders

4 minutes ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate heads of Arab, Isl ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate heads of Arab, Islamic states on Eid Al-Fitr

4 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler to offer Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Shei ..

Fujairah Ruler to offer Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujai ..

4 minutes ago
 Over 4.1 million gather at Grand Mosque on 29th ni ..

Over 4.1 million gather at Grand Mosque on 29th night of Ramadan

4 minutes ago
 BREAKING: Sunday first day of Eid Al-Fitr in UAE: ..

BREAKING: Sunday first day of Eid Al-Fitr in UAE: Presidential Court

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East