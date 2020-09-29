UrduPoint.com
Rulers Of Emirates Send Condolences On Death Of Amir Of Kuwait

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 10:45 PM

Rulers of Emirates send condolences on death of Amir of Kuwait

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2020) SHARJAH, 29th September 2020 (WAM) - Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have sent cables of condolences to Amir of Kuwait H.H. Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al Jaber Al-Sabah on the death of Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al Jaber Al-Sabah.

The cables were sent by H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah; H.H.

Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman; H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah; H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain; and H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.

Similar cables were sent to Sheikh Nawaf by Their Highnesses the Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers of the Emirates.

