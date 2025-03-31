Open Menu

Rulers Of UAQ, Ras Al Khaimah Perform Funeral Prayer On Body Of Sheikha Hassa Bint Hamid Bin Abdulrahman Al-Shamsi

Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2025 | 08:47 PM

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain; H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah; H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council; H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman; H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah; H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, and H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, performed the funeral prayer for Sheikha Hassa bint Hamid bin Abdulrahman Al-Shamsi, the mother of His Highness the Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, who passed away today.

Sheikh Humaid bin Ahmad Al Mualla; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, a number of Sheikhs, top officials, dignitaries, Emiratis and residents also performed the funeral prayer.

His Highness the Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain will receive condolences on the passing of his mother starting today after Asr (afternoon) prayer at the Ruler’s Court in Umm Al Qaiwain.

Condolences will also be received on Tuesday and Wednesday, during the morning hours from 9:00 AM until Dhuhr (noon) prayer, and in the evening from after Asr prayer until Isha (night) prayer.

Condolences for women on the passing of the late Sheikha Hassa bint Hamid bin Abdulrahman Al-Shamsi will be received starting today after Asr prayer at the Majlis of H.H. the Ruler’s Palace.

Women may also offer condolences on Tuesday and Wednesday during the morning hours from 9:00 AM until Dhuhr prayer, and in the evening from after Asr prayer until Isha prayer.

