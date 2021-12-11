UrduPoint.com

Rulers Offer Condolences To Emir Of Kuwait On Death Of Sheikh Duaij Al Sabah

Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 08:00 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Dec, 2021) ABU DHABI, 11th December 2021 (WAM) - Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates sent messages of condolences to the Emir of Kuwait His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, on the death of Sheikh Duaij Khalifah Al Abdullah Al Khalifah Al Sabah.

The messages were sent by Their Highnesses the Rulers; Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al Qaiwain, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah.

