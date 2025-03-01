- Home
- Middle East
- Ruler's Representatives in Al Dhafra, Al Ain congratulate UAE President, VPs, Rulers of Emirates on ..
Ruler's Representatives In Al Dhafra, Al Ain Congratulate UAE President, VPs, Rulers Of Emirates On Advent Of Ramadan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2025 | 02:45 PM
EMIRATES, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain, congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Presidents, and the Supreme Council Members, Their Highnesses Rulers of the Emirates, on the advent of the Holy Month of Ramadan, praying for God to bless Their Highnesses with good health on this auspicious occasion.
They also extended Ramadan greetings to Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers, and the UAE people, praying for God to bless the UAE with continued progress and prosperity.
Recent Stories
Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque - Al Ain completes preparation for Ramadan
Zayed Charitable & Humanitarian Foundation carries out seven Ramadan initiatives ..
Abu Dhabi Customs records 72% pre-arrival customs clearance rate in 2024
Hamdan bin Zayed chairs board meeting of Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi
UAE, Iran discuss ways to deepen cooperation
Abu Dhabi Department of Energy hosts Energy & Water Forum
Rulers of Emirates congratulate UAE President, VPs on advent of Ramadan
UAQ Ruler pardons select prisoners on occasion of Ramadan
UAE President, VPs congratulate leaders of Arab, Islamic nations on advent of Ra ..
Ruler's Representatives in Al Dhafra, Al Ain congratulate UAE President, VPs, Ru ..
PM launches Ramadan Relief Package worth Rs20bn
Champions Trophy 2025: England chose to bat first against South Africa
More Stories From Middle East
-
Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque - Al Ain completes preparation for Ramadan6 seconds ago
-
Zayed Charitable & Humanitarian Foundation carries out seven Ramadan initiatives in UAE, overseas38 seconds ago
-
Abu Dhabi Customs records 72% pre-arrival customs clearance rate in 202444 seconds ago
-
Hamdan bin Zayed chairs board meeting of Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi56 seconds ago
-
UAE, Iran discuss ways to deepen cooperation2 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi Department of Energy hosts Energy & Water Forum2 minutes ago
-
Rulers of Emirates congratulate UAE President, VPs on advent of Ramadan2 minutes ago
-
UAQ Ruler pardons select prisoners on occasion of Ramadan2 minutes ago
-
UAE President, VPs congratulate leaders of Arab, Islamic nations on advent of Ramadan2 minutes ago
-
Ruler's Representatives in Al Dhafra, Al Ain congratulate UAE President, VPs, Rulers of Emirates on ..3 minutes ago
-
RTA completes Al Rowaiyah Truck Rest Stop expansion17 hours ago
-
Latifa bint Mohammed meets with Ambassador of Swiss Confederation to UAE17 hours ago