Ruler's Representatives In Al Dhafra, Al Ain Congratulate UAE President, VPs, Rulers Of Emirates On Advent Of Ramadan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2025 | 02:45 PM

EMIRATES, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain, congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Presidents, and the Supreme Council Members, Their Highnesses Rulers of the Emirates, on the advent of the Holy Month of Ramadan, praying for God to bless Their Highnesses with good health on this auspicious occasion.

They also extended Ramadan greetings to Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers, and the UAE people, praying for God to bless the UAE with continued progress and prosperity.

