Rulers send condolences to Saudi King

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Feb, 2021) ABU DHABI, 8th February 2021 (WAM) - Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates today sent cables of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the death of the mother of Prince Abdulrahman bin Faisal bin Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The cables were sent by Their Highnesses the Rulers Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm al-Qaiwain and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras al-Khaimah.

Similar cables were sent to King Salman by Their Highnesses the Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers of the Emirates.