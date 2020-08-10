UrduPoint.com
Running Red Light Threatens Safety Of Road Users: ADP

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 05:15 PM

Running red light threatens safety of road users: ADP

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Aug, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Police, ADP, warned drivers about the risks of running a red light when not paying attention and called it a dangerous violation.

The ADP cited three reasons for running a red light, which are speeding on crossroads, not paying attention and using mobile phones while driving. It urged drivers to be aware of the dangers to their lives and the lives of other drivers.

The ADP also called on drivers to pay attention while driving and refrain from using their mobile phones to surf the internet or use social media, stressing that it is closely monitoring traffic intersections using cameras, in cooperation with the Monitoring and Control Centre in Abu Dhabi.

Drivers of light vehicles running a red light will be fined AED1,000 and 12 traffic points while the vehicle will be impounded for 30 days. Truck drivers are subject to a fine of AED3,000 and a one-year licence suspension.

