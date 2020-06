MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jun, 2020) Russia announced 109 new coronavirus, COVID-19, deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 8,111.

In a statement, the Russian Emergency Centre said that the coronavirus infections climbed to 584,680 after reporting 7,728 new cases.

Some 5,119 individuals recovered from the virus, taking the total to 339, 711.