Russia announces 110 new COVID-19 deaths, 5,205 cases

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Sep, 2020) Russia announced 110 new coronavirus, COVID-19, deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 17,759, Reuters reported on Thursday.

According to Reuters, the coronavirus infections climbed to 1,020,310 in the country after reporting 5,205 new COVID-19 cases.

The authorities said that 5,379 people had recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing the total recoveries to 838,126.